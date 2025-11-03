West Ham v Newcastle United: Sky Sports Ref Watch have debated the decision to overturn a Hammers penalty on Sunday.

Dermot Gallagher believes that VAR made the correct call in overturning a penalty awarded to West Ham during their clash with Newcastle United on Sunday.

After falling behind through Jacob Murphy’s fourth minute strike, the Hammers thought they had been offered a route back into the match when referee Rob Jones pointed to the penalty spot. Malick Tiaw was adjudged to have fouled Jarrod Bowen in the box as he looked to get a strike away on goal.

However, replays quickly showed that the German had touched the ball before making contact with Bowen and, after a fairly lengthy review, Jones overturned his call following an inspection of the footage of the pitchside monitor. In announcing his decision to the London Stadium crowd, Jones said: “After review, Newcastle 12 [Thiaw] clearly touches the ball before subsequent contact with West Ham 20 [Bowen]. My final decision therefore is no penalty and a drop ball to the goalkeeper.”

That decision was greeted with a round of boos by the vast majority inside the former Olympic venue. Although those boos had evaporated and turned into wild celebrations by the time Jones signalled for full-time and confirmed West Ham’s victory.

Sky Sports Ref Watch debate West Ham penalty v Newcastle United

Sky Sports, as ever on a Monday morning, took a look at that decision and all of the other controversial calls from the world of football over the weekend. Whilst Gallagher was clear in his praise of the work conducted by VAR on the overturned penalty, former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd offered a surprise alternate view, revealing that he doesn’t think Jones should have corrected his decision.

Gallagher: “Yes, but I would also say when I saw it, I thought ‘penalty’ first of all. I can understand why the referee gave a penalty. When I saw the first replay, I knew it would be overturned.”

Bothroyd: “I'm saying on that one there, he hasn't touched the ball enough to deter it away so Bowen can't get it.

“If he touches the ball like that but he doesn't go into Bowen, Bowen's still going to get a shot off there. Bowen's still got a chance because he hasn't touched the ball enough. The ball hasn't even changed speed really.

“That is so minute that that should be given as a penalty. These decisions that I'm seeing now are just crazy.

“To say every time because you touched the ball, it's okay. Well, it's not okay because if you block, in that instance there, Bowen from getting to the ball, it's a chance. It's a goal-scoring opportunity.

“Yeah, he's got the ball, but he's got the man as well. From when you get the man and you stop him to get to the ball to have a chance on goal, it should be a penalty still.”

Gallagher: “There's no doubt about that. He's gone in to get the ball.

“He's gone in to play the ball. He hasn't gone in to play Bowen.

“I genuinely, hand on heart, thought it was a penalty straight away. I see one replay and you can see he does [get the ball].”