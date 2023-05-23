The former Liverpool defender gave Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe the nod after securing Champions League football for the club in his first full season in charge. It’s the first time The Magpies have qualified for European competition in over a decade and the first time they have reached the Champions League group stage in over 20 years.

Howe has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the season for the second season running, and Carragher believes he should win the award despite Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola being on the verge of a treble.

Speaking after Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Monday night on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “The only reason I went for Eddie Howe was because I feel Man City have been in a position to almost win a treble most years.

“They get to March and April – obviously it’s really difficult to do that and they just falter in something – whereas I just can’t believe what happened last season to this season with Newcastle in terms of where they were when Eddie Howe came in to where they are now: Champions League football.