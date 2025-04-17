Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring for Newcastle United as they picked up their biggest win of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Newcastle beat Palace 5-0 at St James’ Park to move up to third in the Premier League table with Murphy grabbing a goal and an assist in the match.

Murphy opened the scoring in emphatic fashion with a tight-angled finish before a Marc Guehi own goal and Harvey Barnes strike made it 3-0 before half-time. Then on the stroke of half-time, Murphy’s cross was headed in by Fabian Schar to make it 4-0.

Alexander Isak then got in on the action in the second half to make it 5-0.

Sky Sports cameras capture Jacob Murphy goal celebrations v Crystal Palace

Murphy’s first-time angled finish drew comparisons with Sandro Tonali’s recent goal against Brentford at the opposite end of St James’ Park. And that wasn’t lost on either player during the goal celebrations.

While Tonali admitted his goal wasn’t completely intentional, Murphy claimed: “I did mean it, yeah! When the juice is flowing, you've just got to hit it. The defender's come out so it was going to be hard to get it through him so I thought 'aah, just shoot here'. Lovely.”

As he celebrated the goal, Murphy pointed to Kieran Trippier for the assist before turning to Tonali, who had his hands on his head in disbelief, before the pair embraced.

The Sky Sports cameras captured Tonali laughing with Murphy during the celebrations after sharing a quick word. It’s clear t see the pair are loving their football on Tyneside at the moment as two of the Premier League’s most in-form players in their respective positions.

Jacob Murphy reacts to Newcastle United’s 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

Murphy’s goal was his ninth of the season in all competitions while his assist was his 13th. But the winger will feel he could have bolstered his assist numbers further after delivering several dangerous crosses that were unable to be turned in by his teammates.

Murphy put a low cross into the box, which somehow missed both Isak and Joelinton before putting another ball in that Isak headed over shortly afterwards. The 30-year-old later put the ball on a plate for Isak but the striker was denied by a fine save from Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

After the game, Murphy told Sky Sports: “We're in a great place at the moment. We started off really well. We knew this game was going to be really difficult. Their away form recently has been top notch. We knew it would be difficult if we didn't start fast. We started really quick and got our reward.

"We're not studying [the table] too hard. We knew a win today would put us in a good position. We're in a good position but there's a lot more weekends to go and a lot can change so we have to stay on top of our game and keep going."