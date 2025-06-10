Newcastle United have made a fresh move to sign James Trafford from Burnley this summer.

Newcastle saw two bids for Trafford rejected by Burnley last summer though the club had verbally agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper.

Now The Clarets are in a stronger negotiating position after earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt. And Trafford’s performances were a big reason why as the 22-year-old kept 29 clean sheets in 45 appearances to help the side secure a second-place finish on 100 points.

As a result, Trafford’s value has increased considerably over the past 12 months with Burnley now reportedly valuing the goalkeeper in excess of £30million.

Sky Sports provide NUFC James Trafford transfer update

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are in talks to sign Trafford from Burnley and are currently negotiating a transfer fee for the player.

The report adds that Newcastle want Trafford competing with Nick Pope for the No. 1 goalkeeper spot next season rather than an outright replacement. The Magpies will be competing on various fronts during the 2025/26 season having qualified for the Champions League once again.

As reported by The Gazette, Newcastle held provisional talks with Burnley last month and are now ready to make a move ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United agree personal terms with James Trafford

If Newcastle can strike an agreement with Burnley over a transfer fee, it is understood personal terms won’t be an issue following a verbal agreement last summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the terms Trafford’s representatives agreed to with Newcastle last summer are still ‘valid’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Romano tweeted: “Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.”

James Trafford ‘really wanted’ Newcastle United transfer

Without naming Newcastle explicitly, recently Trafford discussed a potential transfer last summer that he ‘really wanted’ to happen.

Speaking to former goalkeeper Ben Foster on Fozcast, Trafford admitted: “In the summer [2024], I wanted to move because the club I was close to going to was a good fit for me at the time.

“It was brilliant for me, I really believed in it and I really wanted the move. Not because I didn't want to play in the Championship, I had no shame or no ego to be like 'I'm better than Championship,' you only prove you're better than something by performing and showing people.

“It was just when the opportunity and a situation you believe suits you can happen, you should take it and you should go for it.

“So I wanted to move and it was close but it didn't end up happening. The manager [Scott Parker] was brilliant with me throughout in pre-season because I was obviously moody because I wanted to move.”

Despite his disappointment at the transfer falling through, Trafford displayed his professionalism by earning his place back in the Burnley side for the opening game of the 2024-25 season and hasn’t looked back since.

But his ambitions are still clear.

“That's where I've always been aiming for, the top of the Prem,” he added. “Everyone wants to go there and everyone wants to play there.

“I know that to get there you need to play games so that when I do go back, to wherever I end up, whenever, I'm ready for it and the best equipped to perform.”