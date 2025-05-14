Newcastle United have been told how much they will have to pay to secure Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford this summer.

Mbeumo has enjoyed an impressive Premier League season with Brentford, scoring 18 goals and assisting seven in 36 appearances.

The Cameroon winger has been monitored by Newcastle for some time but Brentford’s valuation has been seen as a stumbling block.

Now Newcastle have sold Miguel Almiron and are actively looking to strengthen their right-wing options in the summer, a potential deal for Mbeumo comes into sharper focus once again.

Head coach Eddie Howe said following Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday that ‘the summer window will be a big window for us.’ A right winger to compete with Jacob Murphy, who is enjoying a fine season, is understood to be high on the agenda.

How much can Newcastle United spend this summer?

Newcastle United’s transfer budget isn’t quite clear as things stand and will be fluid based on Champions League qualification and potential player sales.

While Newcastle have limited their spending in the last three transfer windows, the first four transfer windows under Eddie Howe and PIF brought at least one marquee signing.

Bruno Guimaraes arrived in January 2022, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak joined the following summer before Anthony Gordon was bought in January 2023. Summer 2023 was the last transfer window where Newcastle made a major first-team signing with Sandro Tonali joining from AC Milan.

With Howe hinting at a ‘big window’ this summer, he was asked whether Newcastle were in a position to break their transfer record this summer which stands at the £63million paid to Real Sociedad for Isak.

“We've not been afraid historically if the money's there to sign a big player, i.e. Alex [Isak],” Howe said. “For me, that was big money at the time and it still is big money in anyone's world but we felt he was the right player to spend that money on, so I'm more than happy to do that if that's the right thing and it has the biggest effect for the team and for the squad.

"But I don't think I can give you a clear answer now on what direction we will go because we don't know everything that we need to know.”

Bryan Mbeumo price tag revealed by Sky Sports

Sky Sports have claimed that Brentford will accept offers for Mbeumo this summer, as long as they meet the club’s £60million valuation. The 25-year-old has just a year left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, but The Bees also have a one-year extension option.

As with many Premier League proven goalscorers, Newcastle will face stiff competition to sign Mbeumo this summer should they meet Brentford’s £60million-plus asking price. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the winger, who looks set to leave this summer.

Brentford insider’s Bryan Mbeumo transfer bombshell

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mbeumo’s Brentford teammate Christian Norgaard admitted the winger ‘is likely to go’ in the summer transfer window.

“I am pretty calm with what will happen to Bryan and [Yoane] Wissa,” Norgaard said. “A lot of questions are asked about them and you can almost feel the worries around the place when you talk about them maybe leaving us.

“I for one really feared us losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, Ivan Toney and so it continues. But the club has already now [prepared for their departures] in Tiago who hasn’t played a lot, another fantastic character and he will also take the league by storm at some point.

“When that is I don’t know but I’m sure he will be ready for whenever Wissa gets his dream move or if Bryan leaves then there will be a change of the offensive players. I just think that the club are so talented in terms of recruiting and always being two or three steps ahead.”He continued: “It’s true but I think that Brentford have been good at keeping them for more than just one season. When you look at Ollie, he was here for at least three seasons, Ivan was here for three seasons, it’s not like it’s just one season and they go away.

“Bryan came at the same time as me six years ago, Wissa when we got promoted so four years he has been here. That is important as well so it’s not just in and out. You come here, you get integrated into the team, you’re a big part of what we’re doing and then you get your fully deserved move, maybe not straight away but two, three or four years further down the line. That is an important thing.

“Whatever will happen, I think Bryan is likely to go, I don’t know with Wissa yet, I hope that he might stay. Either way I’m happy for the season the both of them have had as they deserve it so much.”