Slaven Bilic reveals West Brom's January transfer plans amid continued links to Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle
West Brom are open to the idea of a move for another striker in January – with Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle remaining on their transfer shortlist.
The Championship outfit failed with a late bid to land the frontman in the summer, with United head coach Steve Bruce keen to hang on to 28-year-old, who turns 29 next month.
In the summer the Magpies rated Gayle between £15-20million and with the player still having 18 months left, remain keen to recoup that kind of sum.
And Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has revealed he does – in an ideal world – want to add another striker to his second tier ranks in the winter window.
“People are still calling, but it’s nowhere near like in the transfer window where your phone is booming,” Bilic said.
“Now, every few days someone calls about those players and I say ‘look, we are full’.
“It would be brilliant for me to have another striker, but then again you can’t have them focused [if there are too many].
“We are okay. Now, for this moment we are having a few players who can’t make the squad. With the new signings, I’m telling the agents and the people who are calling, I’m saying ‘listen: give us the player, so we can check him’.
“If there was a one off situation, if it’s a young player and we can use him, then okay - we’d consider it, but basically we are okay until January.”
Gayle has missed the start of the season with a calf problem.