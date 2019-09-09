The controversial transfer value of every Newcastle United player in Steve Bruce's '£205m squad'

But just how much is every Magpies player worth?
Here we delve into the statistics from that original survey and reveal how the value of United’s £205million squad is actually broken down, according to transfermarkt.
Some of the values are fair – but some are way off the mark. We start with the goalkeepers...
1. Martin Dubravka - £6.3m
The Slovak is one of the jewels in the crown at United - there are few. A class act since the day he walked through the door. Has a mistake in him but more than makes up for it. This valuation is FAR TOO LOW!
2. Karl Darlow - £3.15m
Darlow is out of contract next summer so United would do well to get anywhere near this in the next window, if they decide to sell. With a new deal signed, he's worth more.
3. Rob Elliot - £900,000
Elliot is back where he started - as United's third choice keeper. And with the quality ahead of him, that's about right. Likely to be his last season on Tyneside.
4. Jamaal Lascelles - £13.5m
United's skipper was signed for relative peanuts from Nottingham Forest and has gone on to establish himself as a Premier League regular. Seems a fair price for the player.
