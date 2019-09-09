NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Newcastle United players warm up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The controversial transfer value of every Newcastle United player in Steve Bruce's '£205m squad'

Newcastle United’s squad was recently ranked as one of the top 50 highest valued groups in the world.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 11:45

But just how much is every Magpies player worth?

Here we delve into the statistics from that original survey and reveal how the value of United’s £205million squad is actually broken down, according to transfermarkt.

Some of the values are fair – but some are way off the mark. We start with the goalkeepers...

1. Martin Dubravka - £6.3m

The Slovak is one of the jewels in the crown at United - there are few. A class act since the day he walked through the door. Has a mistake in him but more than makes up for it. This valuation is FAR TOO LOW!

2. Karl Darlow - £3.15m

Darlow is out of contract next summer so United would do well to get anywhere near this in the next window, if they decide to sell. With a new deal signed, he's worth more.

3. Rob Elliot - £900,000

Elliot is back where he started - as United's third choice keeper. And with the quality ahead of him, that's about right. Likely to be his last season on Tyneside.

4. Jamaal Lascelles - £13.5m

United's skipper was signed for relative peanuts from Nottingham Forest and has gone on to establish himself as a Premier League regular. Seems a fair price for the player.

