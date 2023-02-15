News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Sold-out' message to Newcastle United fans ahead of Carabao Cup final against Manchester United

Trains between London and Newcastle are “sold out” on the weekend of the Carabao Cup final, according to train operator LNER.

By Miles Starforth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 1:14pm

Newcastle United will take on Manchester United at Wembley on February 26 after knocking out Southampton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Tranmere Rovers – and fans were snapping up train tickets before the club progressed to the showpiece.

Read More
Eddie Howe's brilliant Newcastle United verdict after 'special moment'
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And LNER have revealed that there are no longer any tickets on sale between Newcastle and the capital on February 25 and 26. Supporters have been warned that services will be “extremely busy”.

Most Popular

A statement read: “LNER services between Newcastle and London King’s Cross on 25 and 26 February are sold out. Please only travel if you have a valid ticket and seat reservation for your journey. Services are expected to be extremely busy.”

Meanwhile, the club this week finished distributing it’s 32,761-ticket allocation for the final to season-ticket holders and members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United fans at Selhurst Park last month.
TrainsLNERLondonManchester United