'Sold-out' message to Newcastle United fans ahead of Carabao Cup final against Manchester United

Newcastle United will take on Manchester United at Wembley on February 26 after knocking out Southampton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Tranmere Rovers – and fans were snapping up train tickets before the club progressed to the showpiece.

And LNER have revealed that there are no longer any tickets on sale between Newcastle and the capital on February 25 and 26. Supporters have been warned that services will be “extremely busy”.

A statement read: “LNER services between Newcastle and London King’s Cross on 25 and 26 February are sold out. Please only travel if you have a valid ticket and seat reservation for your journey. Services are expected to be extremely busy.”

Meanwhile, the club this week finished distributing it’s 32,761-ticket allocation for the final to season-ticket holders and members.

