The attacking-midfielder limped off during Newcastle under-23s’ abandoned match with Aston Villa on November 26 and missed Monday night’s 2-0 Tyne-Wear derby win against Sunderland at Whitley Park.

Anderson has been in and around the first-team picture at United since making his senior debut at Arsenal in the Emirates FA Cup back in January but hasn’t featured so far this campaign. Still, he remains a key player for Elliott Dickman’s under-23s team.

Elliot Anderson of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Harrogate Town and Newcastle United U21's at The EnviroVent Stadium on October 05, 2021 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in as many appearances for Newcastle’s second-string side so far this season. While there is no clear timescale for Anderson’s return from injury, Dickman has provided an encouraging update.

"Obviously Elliot is in and around the first-team so he is up there getting his treatment,” the under-23s lead player development coach told The Gazette.

"But I don't think it is as bad as first thought. So that is good news.

"In terms of how long he's out, I don't know. I am just delighted that it's not as bad and he will be back sooner rather than later."

Monday night also saw The Magpies drawn at home to League One side Cambridge United in the third round of the FA Cup. The tie will take place at St. James’s Park on the weekend of January 7, 2022.

Providing Anderson is passed fit in time for that match, he is likely to be involved.

