Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Southampton star warns France over Callum Wilson threat

Romain Perraud has warned France about the dangers posed by Callum Wilson (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Southampton defender Romain Perraud has warned France about the threats posed by Callum Wilson ahead of the World Cup Quarter Final clash between the Three Lions and Les Bleus this evening.

Perraud told L’Equipe, as picked up by Hampshire Live: “He has a completely different profile from the other English strikers. He’s a real threat to defences because he’s very strong in duels, with the ability to keep the ball with his back to the game.”

Bundesliga star ‘keen’ on Newcastle United move

Recent reports from Germany have suggested that Marcus Thuram would be keen on a move to Newcastle United with the striker set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach. Thuram’s current contract at the club expires at the end of the season, meaning he would be able to negotiate a pre-contract move with Newcastle when the transfer window opens next month.

Despite reports that Bayern Munich could look to hijack a deal for the 25 year old, SportsBILD believe that Newcastle United are ‘leading the race’ to sign the striker. Thuram, who is currently away with France at the World Cup, has 13 goals in just 17 appearances for his club this season.

Everton urged to sign £25million Newcastle United man

Former Leeds United man Noel Whelan believes Everton should look to sign Newcastle United striker Chris Wood in January. Wood has fallen down the pecking order at St James’s Park and Whelan believes the New Zealand international would be a better option for the Toffees than former Magpie Salomon Rondon.

Whelan told Football Insider: “He’s a big step above Rondon. Calvert-Lewin is a player who thrives from that service from wide areas, and Chris Wood would be exactly the same.

“I do believe they need more quality in January. If Everton can get him at the right price, he’d be a welcome addition to this team.