News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Southampton v Newcastle United half-time player ratings: ‘Quiet’ 5/10 & ‘unlucky’ 7/10 - gallery

Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 at Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at St Mary’s - here are the half-time player ratings from the match

By Dominic Scurr
2 minutes ago

Newcastle’s first semi-final tie in 18 years has seen them create a few half-chances in the opening 45 minutes. Joelinton thought he’d given the visitors the lead late in the second half only for the goal to be quickly ruled out for handball.

Southampton also tested Nick Pope with Carlos Alcaraz having a shot from distance shortly before the half-time break.

Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 6

Had a fairly quiet evening so far but had to be quick off his line to clear a Southampton through ball and was almost caught out by an Alcaraz shot from distance.

Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

Put a number of testing crosses into the box but no team-mate could get on the end of them. Made a couple of crucial interventions defensively.

Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar - 6

Recovered from an early injury scare to keep Southampton at bay so far.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

4. Sven Botman - 7

An assured defensive display. Looks calm in possession and limited Southampton to few chances.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Player ratingsSouthamptonJoelintonCallum WilsonNick Pope