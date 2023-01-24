Southampton v Newcastle United half-time player ratings: ‘Quiet’ 5/10 & ‘unlucky’ 7/10 - gallery
Newcastle United are drawing 0-0 at Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at St Mary’s - here are the half-time player ratings from the match
Newcastle’s first semi-final tie in 18 years has seen them create a few half-chances in the opening 45 minutes. Joelinton thought he’d given the visitors the lead late in the second half only for the goal to be quickly ruled out for handball.
Southampton also tested Nick Pope with Carlos Alcaraz having a shot from distance shortly before the half-time break.
Here are the half-time player ratings from the match...
