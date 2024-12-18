Spanish midfielder & 20-year-old forward spotted at Newcastle United training ground after transfer calls made

Newcastle United called-up several Under-21s players to help with their preparation for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

Lewis Miley is set to be involved in the matchday squad after the 18-year-old midfielder was limited to just 45 minutes for Newcastle Under-21s in the 3-2 win over Chelsea at Whitley Park on Monday night. Sven Botman also played 60 minutes in that match but Wednesday’s cup tie at St James’ Park (7:45pm kick-off) will come too soon for the Dutchman after nine months out with an ACL injury.

Ahead of the match, 20-year-old forward Garang Kuol trained with the first team. The Australian international is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle’s first team and has been limited to just two Under-21s appearances so far following an injury absence.

Newcastle had planned to loan Kuol out in the summer and will look to do the same again once the January transfer window opens. The forward spent last season on loan at Volendam in the Netherlands having spent half a season in Scotland with Heart of Midlothian the season prior.

Garang Kuol in action for Newcastle United in a friendly match. placeholder image
Garang Kuol in action for Newcastle United in a friendly match. | AFP via Getty Images

Under-21s regulars James Huntley and Ellis Stanton were also part of first-team training on Monday, as was 19-year-old summer arrival Mo Sedibeh. The Spanish attacking midfielder joined Newcastle after leaving Bradford City in the summer.

Sedibeh, who is also eligible to represent Gambia, scored twice in a 5-1 Northumberland Senior Cup win over Alnwick Town last month in what was his first start for Newcastle’s Under-21s side. He is capable of playing in an advanced midfield position or up front.

