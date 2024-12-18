EFL make Newcastle United v Brentford official decision following Arsenal controversy

Sam Barrott will referee Newcastle United v Brentford tonight | Getty Images

Newcastle United face Brentford tonight with a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-final on the line.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL have confirmed who will referee Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford tonight. A clash against Thomas Frank’s side, their second meeting in 11 days, stands between Newcastle United and their second Carabao Cup semi-final in three years.

However, memories of their defeat to the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium less than a fortnight ago will be very prevalent in their minds as they aim to avoid exiting this competition at the quarter-final stage for the second time in as many seasons. Brentford also have a history of defeating the Magpies in this competition having knocked Steve Bruce’s side out at the last-eight stage back in December 2020 in a match that was played behind-closed-doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight’s match at St James’ Park will be refereed by Sam Barrott with Timothy Wood and Wade Smith as assistants. James Bell, who was fourth official at St James’ Park on Saturday during Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Leicester City, will again be on fourth official duty tonight.

Barrott, meanwhile, will take charge of his first Magpies game of the season and just his second Newcastle United match ever, just over a year on from his first and only appearance at St James’ Park. On that day, Barrott showed a red card to Raul Jimenez before Eddie Howe’s side cruised to a 3-0 win over Fulham.

Barrott made headlines earlier this season during Arsenal’s win over Leicester City with the Foxes believing they had been on the wrong side of two crucial calls, including failure to send-off Gunners defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Barrott and his team’s decisions tonight will be final as there will be no VAR in operation. VAR doesn’t come into effect in the Carabao Cup until the semi-final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United discovered this to their detriment during their two-legged win over Southampton two years ago when Bruno Guimaraes was sent-off in the final stages of their meeting at St James’ Park. The Saints also had a goal ruled-out by technology in the first-leg of that clash.