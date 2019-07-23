Spotted! Joelinton at St James's Park ahead of record-breaking Newcastle United move
Newcastle United are on the verge of announcing a record-breaking deal for Joelinton – and the striker has been spotted at St James’s Park.
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 13:02
Photos on social media have been circling showing the 22-year-old frontman walking down the touchline at SJP, ahead of his potential £36million move from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.
Should the deal go through it is certain to surpass the £21million United paid in January to secure the services of Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United.