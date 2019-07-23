Spotted! Joelinton at St James's Park ahead of record-breaking Newcastle United move

Newcastle United are on the verge of announcing a record-breaking deal for Joelinton – and the striker has been spotted at St James’s Park.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 13:02
Brazilian forward Joelinton poses during the presentation of the players of German First division Bundesliga football team TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for the 2019-2020 season on July 15, 2019 in Sinsheim Germany. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Photos on social media have been circling showing the 22-year-old frontman walking down the touchline at SJP, ahead of his potential £36million move from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.

Should the deal go through it is certain to surpass the £21million United paid in January to secure the services of Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter