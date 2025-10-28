Thomas Frank drops major team news hint ahead of Newcastle United clash

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur team news: Thomas Frank has dropped a big hint over his starting XI for Spurs’ clash with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Frank has admitted that he will rotate his starting XI when Tottenham Hotspur face Newcastle United at St James’ Park tomorrow night.

Spurs defeated Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday to move third in the Premier League table and extend their unbeaten record away from home under their new manager. Newcastle United, meanwhile, beat Fulham with a last-gasp winner at St James’ Park to record a third-straight win at home in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both clubs ended long trophy droughts last season and will be desperate to progress in this competition. However, both sides know they will have to be at their very best to secure their name in the hat for the Carabao Cup quarter final draw.

With domestic and European action to balance, though, it’s unlikely that either manager will name their strongest starting lineups and may look to their bench and fringe options.

Thomas Frank drops Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United team news hint

Tomorrow night’s game will be both sides’ fourth game since the conclusion of the October international break. Both teams have three more games, including a Champions League outing next week, left to play before international football again takes centre stage next month.

After their trip to St James’ Park, Spurs have games against Chelsea and Manchester United to play in the Premier League and a Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen to deal with before the November international break. The demands of those games, plus the four they have already played this month, means that Frank will be forced to use his squad and the Spurs boss has admitted that there will be an element of rotation to the starting XI he names on Tyneside tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Frank said: “That’s the challenge. It’s one game so there’s more at stake.

“I changed four from Monaco to Everton and three before that. Of course there’ll be rotation, playing every third or fourth day.

“If you want to compete over 60 games, you can’t play the same XI. So there’s a fine balance. That’s one of the beauties of being Head Coach, that’s all part of the good fun.”

Eddie Howe, the man in the opposing dugout to Frank tomorrow night, has also admitted that he will rotate his starting XI. Howe revealed on Tuesday that some of his squad would be given a chance to impress him against Spurs - whilst also reiterating his desire to retain the trophy they worked so hard to win last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an important decision I’ve got coming up for this game because we want to progress, this competition means a lot to us as current holders and we don’t want to give that up easily,” Howe said. “But I have to trust the squad as well.

“We have some very good players that need football and need the opportunity to show their talents and what they can bring to the squad. So I think there will be an element [of rotation] but I have to try and get the balance right.”