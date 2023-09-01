The Strawberry Pub, located directly opposite Newcastle’s St James’ Park, has revealed a large black and white Adidas logo on its wall. This comes ahead of the announcement of Adidas as the club’s new kit manufacturer from the 2024-25 season.

The ‘biggest deal in the club’s history’ was leaked after the ‘We Are Newcastle United’ Amazon documentary was released ahead of schedule with an official announcement taking place on Friday, September 1.

The footage came from episode four of the four part documentary which was not due to be released until Friday, September 1. After the first two episodes were released, the final two went online on Saturday, August 19 before being removed.

The documentary is narrated by Magpies legend Alan Shearer, who said: “The club meet with Adidas to strike the biggest deal in the history of the club. One which would be worth hundreds of millions over an initial five year period.”

In episode four, Newcastle chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone commented: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.

“Financially, it’s got the potential to be the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done. A £200million retail business.”

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturers from 1995 to 2010 and will return for the 2024-25 campaign. The German sportswear company have produced some of The Magpies’ most iconic Premier League kits.