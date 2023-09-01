Transfer deadline day can often be unpredictable with plenty of twists and turns. While we would like that to be the case for Newcastle, it looks highly unlikely at this stage.

The club’s transfer budget has been spent, Eddie Howe has claimed the business has concluded in terms of first-team incomings before the 11pm deadline. Following Sven Botman’s injury against Liverpool, the club may have considered re-entering the transfer market for centre-back cover.

But with the Dutchman’s ankle issue not thought to be serious, The Magpies refrained from making a move.

Newcastle currently have 27 players above the age of 21 to fit into their 25-man Premier League squad. The two that will be left out are Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden, both of whom are looking to leave the club.

Outgoings are where the majority of action is expected. The club will be keen to get Hayden and Hendrick off their wage bill but any deal would have to progress quickly.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Hendrick along with Sheffield Wednesday, West Bromwich Albion and Aberdeen. Wednesday are understood to be leading the race for his signature.

Hayden looked set to join Luton Town on loan only for the deal to fall through. The 28-year-old midfielder has also been linked with a number of Championship clubs, inclduing Sheffield Wednesday.