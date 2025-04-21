Getty Images

One former Manchester United scout believes that Liam Delap should reject a move to Newcastle United this summer in favour of a switch to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ipswich Town man has been linked with a move to Newcastle United amid reports of a £30m release clause that can be triggered this summer if the Tractor Boys are relegated. Ipswich’s fate could be sealed next weekend with only a win at St James’ Park keeping their survival hopes alive.

If their stay in the Premier League does last just one season, then Delap’s future will undoubtedly become a huge talking point throughout the summer. The Magpies may look to the former Manchester City man as a capable deputy for Alexander Isak as they look to bolster their squad ahead of European football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, competition for his signature will be high with Manchester United and Chelsea also among those interested in Delap this summer. Both teams will enter the summer transfer market with hopes of adding to their forward department - and former Manchester United scout Mick Brown believes that a move back to Manchester - this time to the red half of the city - would be best for the Ipswich Town man.

Liam Delap told to snub Newcastle United transfer

Speaking to Football Insider , Brown revealed that Delap’s chances of regular first-team football will be much larger at Old Trafford - something that should sway his decision this summer: “Delap is on a lot of clubs’ lists. I’m not so sure he’ll be convinced by the move to Chelsea,” Brown said.

“There’s been a lot of talk about him at Man United, and if you’re Delap you can look at that United team and feel confident you can make your mark there. The options they’ve got at the moment are not good enough, so Amorim can promise him he will get regular minutes as their starting striker.

“I don’t think he can do the same at Chelsea, Newcastle or any of the other top sides. They’ve signed a lot of players who can’t get in the team or haven’t played enough – Delap doesn’t want to become another one of those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He needs to go somewhere he’s going to play, and he knows he’s going to play at United.”

Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes

With five games of the season to go, Newcastle United still hold their Champions League qualification destiny in their own hands, even after their setback at Villa Park on Saturday. A win against Delap’s Ipswich on Saturday would not only condemn their opponents to the Championship, but would also go some way in helping their own Champions League aspirations.

With a clash against Chelsea to follow a trip to Brighton next month, the Magpies know they must get points on the board to give them the best possible chance of finishing within the top-five of the Premier League. The Blues, meanwhile, secured a dramatic late win against Fulham on Sunday to reinvigorate their hopes of Champions League qualification.