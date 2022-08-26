'Start of something special' - Newcastle United fans react to Alexander Isak signing and their future hopes for the former Real Sociedad striker
Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media to the signing of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.
The Magpies confirmed Isak’s signing on Friday afternoon for an undisclosed fee, in what is believed to be a club-record deal.
Isak joins as Newcastle’s fourth signing of the summer and although the Sweden international comes to the club with much fanfare, there is hope in the fan base that the club can press on with more signings this summer.
Here is how the news of Isak’s signing went down with Newcastle United fans on social media:
@Andrew_McVittie: Immense news. One of the brightest young talents choosing to move to us. Well done to all involved getting Isak to the club. #nufc
@EastoNufc: Now that's what you call a statement signing! The sleeping giant of England is awake #nufc
@SoloDanny0: Alexander Isak - thought he was well beyond us in the initial link. World class talent, but has to deliver on a consistent basis. Huge pressure on him to do so, as he's been inconsistent. But young still and plenty to come. Chuffed to bits! #NUFC
@CTNatural: This now feels like a start of something special welcome Isak to your new home #nufc
@JackMcAndrew99: Welcome to the project Isak. Superstar
@LiamMcNichol93: Can’t get over this man, what a huge signing! #NUFC
@NUFCR2: Alexander Isak signed and official. Don’t think anyone can doubt the owner’s intentions this window after this fantastic addition to the squad
@GlenSidebotham: Welcome to #NUFC. Great signing for us.