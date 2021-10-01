Steve Bruce addresses his Newcastle United future following winless start

Steve Bruce has again insisted that he has no intention of walking away from his job at winless Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:07 am
Steve Bruce at Vicarage Road.

Fans again chanted “we want Brucie out” during last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.

And a report this week claimed that Bruce, for the first time, had considered quitting his position at St James’s Park.

Asked if his stance had changed, the club’s head coach said: “Absolutely, 100% that I’m not going anywhere, to walk away from it. I keep getting asked the same question, and I keep telling you I’m not going to walk away from it. I have quit before in circumstances to maybe get another job, but I’ve certainly not (decided) to quit now just because it’s a bit noisy, that’s for sure. It’s not even on the agenda.”

Newcastle are 17th in the Premier League ahead of tomorrow’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

