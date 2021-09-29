The club’s head coach, under intense pressure following a winless start to the season, has repeatedly insisted that he won’t walk away from the job.

There were more chants of “we want Brucie out” during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.

The 60-year-old told BBC Sport: “It’s very, very difficult. And that’s what it is – it’s noise. I get on with my job, try to do the job as best I can. We’ve got the makings of a half-decent team. We’ve got four or five players missing, but I can see us progressing, where maybe others can’t, but certainly I can.”

A Football Insider report today claimed that Bruce, appointed two years ago following the departure of Rafa Benitez, is feeling “lower than ever before” – and has, for the first time, thought about quitting the job.

Bruce, the only senior figure at the club to speak in public, was left frustrated after the club failed to sign Hamza Choudhury before last month’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle only signed one player, midfielder Joe Willock, in the summer transfer window.

Steve Bruce at Vicarage Road.

The club, which was put for sale by owner Mike Ashley in late 2017, is 17th in the Premier League table with three points from six games.

