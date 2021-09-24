Steve Bruce addresses his relationship with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley after winless start

Steve Bruce has addressed his relationship with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley ahead of the club’s visit to Vicarage Road.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:30 pm

Bruce was Ashley’s controversial choice as Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park two years ago. The 60-year-old guided United to 13th and 12th-placed finishes in his first and second seasons at the club, but his injury-hit team is without a Premier League win so far this term.

And there have been chants again him from fans in recent weeks.

Asked if he had spoke to owner Ashley, Bruce said: “No. I never have dialogue with the owner. My dialogue, and my remit, is to deal with Lee (Charnley, Newcastle’s managing director), and that’s what I do. That’s the why it is. There’s nothing new in that.”

Newcastle, held to a 2-2 draw at St James’s Park by Leeds United last week, will take on Watford tomorrow without Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles and Joe Willock among others.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and managing director Lee Charnley.

