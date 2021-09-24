Steve Bruce tackles 'difficult' question at Newcastle United as fans vent frustration

The winless club is 18th in the Premier League table ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

There have been “we want Brucie out” chants from supporters during Newcastle’s last two games,

And Bruce – who admitted in pre-season that his contract does not expire at the end of this season – was asked ahead of the Watford game if he felt he would have to contend with hostility from some fans as long as he's manager of the club.

“I hope we can get a couple of results, which might ease the burden on it,” said Bruce, who was appointed as head coach two years ago following the departure of Rafa Benitez.

"It’s a difficult one to answer. I would hope that it would stop, but as I’ve said repeatedly, I know I’m not going to be everybody’s cup of tea – I can understand that – but I will be doing the best I possibly can for the club.

"That’s always been my aim since I walked through the door.

"I want the club to push on. I’ll do my utmost with it, and get on with it. That doesn’t deter me. There’s a few voices around, unfortunately. The vast majority I bump into, when I’m in and around the city, wish me the best of luck.”

Steve Bruce.

Bruce – who has repeatedly insisted that he won’t walk away from the job – guided United to a 12th-placed finish in the league last season.

