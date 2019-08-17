Steve Bruce delivers candid verdict on Newcastle United defeat
Steve Bruce admitted Newcastle United got what they deserved at Carrow Road.
Bruce’s side were beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted Norwich City thanks to a Teemu Pukki hat-trick.
Head coach Bruce said: “With and without the ball, we certainly didn’t do enough. We didn’t do enough with it or without it. We had a couple of wonderful chances that might have given us a spark.
“I feel as if I’m just disappointed wit the manner of the whole thing. We’ll go to work again to improve. I wouldn’t question the desire (of the players). Certainly, we could do more in a lot of departments.
“We knew all week (it was Norwich’s first home game) back in the Premier League (with) a big full house. To be fair to them, they play in a certain way. We didn’t do enough to counter that.”