Steve Bruce discusses new Newcastle United role for Matt Ritchie
Matt Ritchie will keep his place in Newcastle United’s starting XI – if Steve Bruce switches formation.
Bruce changed to a back four during last week’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United at St James’s Park.
The left wing-back position has suited Ritchie, signed as a winger five years ago. However, Bruce feels that the 32-year-old can play as a full-back.
"Well, he handled playing in a four last week against Leeds, no problem,” said United’s head coach. “There’s not much difference to it.
"Of course, I’m quietly convinced Matty can play there, as he proved last week. I think he is more suited to playing as a wing-back, but these days, usually, your full-backs are up the pitch more than ever the way the modern game is. The one thing we know about Matty is that he’s got really good delivery. I’m very confident that he can play at left-back, as he proved last week.”