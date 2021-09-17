Newcastle United fans chant against Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley as Allan Saint-Maximin's brilliance claims point

Bruce’s side drew 1-1 with Leeds United at St James’s Park after Saint-Maximin cancelled out an opener from Raphinha.

The end-to-end game, played in front of a 50,407 crowd, was punctuated by “we want Brucie out” chants from supporters, who also chanted against owner Mike Ashley.

Karl Darlow was recalled in place of Freddie Woodman, who, according to Bruce, had hurt himself in training in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates his goal.

Otherwise, Bruce named an unchanged team – and Federico Fernandez, again, had to be content with a place on the bench along with Dwight Gayle, who’s yet to play a minute of Premier League football this season.

The game kicked off amid noise and encouragement from both sets of fans.

However, the crowd turned on head coach Bruce when Leeds took a 13th-minute lead. Raphinha took the ball on the right, and his curled effort, which was stepped over by Rodrigo, beat Darlow.

Leeds threatened whenever they got into Newcastle’s half, though Bruce’s side did test visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier midway through the half. Allan Saint-Maximin broke up the right, and Miguel Almiron scuffed an attempted shot. Joelinton, at the far post, was denied by the legs of Meslier.

Steve Bruce.

Bruce switched to a back four – Isaac Hayden moved into midfield – and there were chances at both ends of the pitch. There was a let-off for the visitors when Kalvin Phillips, in space, shot wide of Darlow’s goal.

Matt Ritchie – who had been getting some joy with his deliveries from the left – struck the post with a shot from just outside the area.

Newcastle, however, were level before the break. Joelinton pulled the ball back for Saint-Maximin, who ran along the 18-yard line, skipping two challenges, before turning and beating Meslier with a low shot.

Leeds still had time to create a couple of chances before the half-time whistle. Newcastle took the game to their visitors after the break, but rarely tested Meslier.

The game ended level, and United moved up one place in the table to 18th.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth, 81), Hayden, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron (Fraser, 62), Saint-Maximin, Joelinton. Subs not used: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Murphy, Gayle.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.