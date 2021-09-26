Newcastle United's Joe Willock during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

“I think it’s important that I try to put our side (across),” said United’s head coach. “He actually kicked the floor on Tuesday, and it was a sore one where we actually thought, the medical people, that he’d maybe done a metatarsal.

“We put him in a boot, because he was sore. And then he’s had a scan, and he’s done something to the bottom of his foot. It’s an impact injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Joe walked in on Friday, and said he felt much better and wanted to give it a go. So we encouraged him to train, which he did. He came through it, and I thought did very well.”

Willock – who scored eight goals on loan at United last season – was brought down just outside the box in the first half, and he also forced a save from Ben Foster before being taken off.

"It’s a pity he didn’t take one of his chances,” said Bruce, who signed Willock from Arsenal in the summer. “I thought, when I first looked at it, it was a penalty, but unfortunately it wasn’t.”

Winless Newcastle are 17th in the Premier League with three points.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.