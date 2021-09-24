Summer signing Willock, photographed this week wearing a protective boot, hurt his toe when he accidentally kicked the ground during training, while Lascelles suffered a thigh injury against Leeds United last week.

The injuries could keep them out until after the international break which follows the October 2 fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

“We’ve got a couple of problems,” said head coach Steve Bruce, who is also expected to be without leading scorer Callum Wilson until the Tottenham Hotspur game on October 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce.

“Joe Willock picked up an injury in this week, unfortunately, and Jamaal Lascelles hurt his thigh. So they, unfortunately, go on to the injured list, which makes that about five or six of our first team.

“Not that healthy, I have to say. Disappointed. Joe’s was a complete fluke, unfortunately he kicked the ground, damaged his toe. He’ll not make this week, and probably touch and go whether he’ll make next week as well.”

On Lascelles, Bruce added: “Its a muscle. It happened late on in the game. He tried (to train) yesterday, and no good, so I would think it would be another coupe of weeks with a muscle strain.”

Bruce was also when he expected the bulk of his injured players to return.

Joe Willock.

"If I’m going to be brutally honest, I would think after the international break would be the return of most, maybe next week would be too early,” said Bruce.

"We’ll see where we are next weekend. It's a frustrating time for us, in that respect. It’s difficult enough. However, when you’re without five or six of your big players, it becomes even more difficult.”

Newcastle are 18th in the Premier League with two points, while 11th-placed Watford are looking for a second successive league victory following last weekend’s 3-1 win over Norwich.

Manager Xisco Munoz said: “Confidence is high. We’ll try to give a solid, consistent performance. It’s momentum. We always have big respect for the opposition. They have different things. They do very well in transition.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.