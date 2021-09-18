Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United’s head coach switched to a back four after his winless team went behind to a Raphinha strike at St James's Park last night. Allan Saint-Maximin levelled before the break, and the game ended 1-1.

Bruce’s preference has always been for a back four, but he switched to a 5-3-2 system in March as the club teetered above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Asked to explain the change against Leeds, Newcastle’s head coach said: “In last year’s awful run, we changed to a back four, and had a response. Then we changed back after Brighton, and changed to a different formation, and went 5-3-2. After Brighton we stayed with 5-3-2 with results.