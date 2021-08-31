Steve Bruce forces Newcastle United transfer 'rethink' on deadline day as club pursues two deals

The club, which has signed 19-year-old forward Santiago Munoz on an 18-month loan from Santos Laguna, all but ended its pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury earlier today.

Newcastle, having signed 21-year-old midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal in a £20million deal earlier this month, made it known that their business would be concluded following the arrival of Munoz, who will join the club’s Under-23 squad.

However, the Daily Telegraph report that the club has since “revived” its interest Choudhury – and is also trying to sign Olympique Marseille’s 21-year-old midfielder Boubcar Kamara, who can play in defence.

Steve Bruce.