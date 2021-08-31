Steve Bruce forces Newcastle United transfer 'rethink' on deadline day as club pursues two deals
Newcastle United are pursuing two late deals in the final hours of the transfer window, according to a report.
The club, which has signed 19-year-old forward Santiago Munoz on an 18-month loan from Santos Laguna, all but ended its pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury earlier today.
Newcastle, having signed 21-year-old midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal in a £20million deal earlier this month, made it known that their business would be concluded following the arrival of Munoz, who will join the club’s Under-23 squad.
However, the Daily Telegraph report that the club has since “revived” its interest Choudhury – and is also trying to sign Olympique Marseille’s 21-year-old midfielder Boubcar Kamara, who can play in defence.
Leicester were reportedly asking for “too much” for a loan fee for Choudhury, and the 23-year-old trained as normal today. There has since been a “rethink” following “late pressure" from Bruce, according to the report.