Steve Bruce tipped for sensational return to management after Newcastle United exit

Bruce left St James’s Park last month after his team made a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Fans had been calling for him to go for weeks – there were chants of “we want Brucie out” this season – and the decision was taken after a shambolic 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruce travelled to Dubai with his son Alex to watch the T20 World Cup following his departure. However, the 60-year-old, according to The Athletic, is keen on the vacant job at Old Trafford, believing that he can “stabilise” the dressing room. Ole Gunnar Solksajer was dismissed over the weekend following the club’s 4-1 loss to Watford.

Bruce was tipped for an interim appointment last week by ex-Newcastle defender Sol Campbell.

Campbell told Premier League Productions: "Is a Steve Bruce for six months any good?”

Bruce had suggested last month that the Newcastle job would be his last in management.

In a interview with the Daily Telegraph, Bruce said: “I think this might be my last job. It’s not just about me; it’s taken its toll on my whole family, because they’re all Geordies, and I can’t ignore that.

“I’m 60, and I don’t know if I want to put her (Bruce’s wife Jan) through it again. We’ve got a good life so, yeah, this will probably be me done as a manager – until I get a phone call from a chairman somewhere asking if I can give them a hand. Never say never, I’ve learnt that.”

