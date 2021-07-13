Steve Bruce issues Graeme Jones update at Newcastle United

Graeme Jones will take a well-earned break before returning to Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 5:00 am
Graeme Jones consoles Gareth Southgate after England's final defeat.

Jones, recruited by Steve Bruce as his assistant in January, was drafted on to Gareth Southgate’s England coaching team ahead of Euro 2020.

And the 51-year-old was by Southgate’s side all the way to Sunday’s final at Wembley, which Italy won on penalties.

Bruce, speaking from Newcastle's training camp in York, said: “I’ve spoken to him regularly over the past two or three weeks in particular. I’m delighted for him to be given the opportunity. Of course, us going so close … when you get that far where you lose at Wembley in whatever final, it’s not nice. He’ll need a break, and rightly so. He’ll join us in two or three weeks’ time, and refresh himself and dust himself down. He’s played a big part (in England’s success).”

Newcastle open their pre-season campaign with fixtures against York City and Harrogate Town on Sunday.

