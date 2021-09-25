Steve Bruce issues Martin Dubravka injury update at Newcastle United
Martin Dubravka could be available for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to St James’s Park next month.
Newcastle United’s No.1 rejoined training this week following summer foot surgery.
And the goalkeeper – who played for Slovakia at Euro 2020 – may be ready for the October 17 home game against Tottenham, which follows a two-week international break, if all goes to plan.
"I hate talking about injuries – it’s part and parcel of it – (but) to be without him at the start, when we didn’t see it coming, was difficult to deal with,” said head coach Steve Bruce, who recalled Karl Darlow for last week’s home game against Leeds United.
"Then we had the problems with Karl (and Covid-19). Good to see him back on the grass.
"We’ve got five or six or six of our first team, who would probably be in the team.
"Martin’s the same. He’s been our goalkeeper for a couple of years now. It’s good to see him back. As for a timescale, we;re just going to have to wait and be patient, and see where he’s up to. But he’s just started, so I’d think he’s a good couple of weeks away, at least.”
Darlow – who was hospitalised by Covid-19 in the summer – will continue in goal for this afternoon’s game against Watford at Vicarage Road. Winless Newcastle are 18th in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, 24-year-old Freddie Woodman – who started the season between the posts – is sidelined with an injury suffered in training last week.