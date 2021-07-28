Steve Bruce issues Yoshinori Muto update at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has addressed Yoshinori Muto’s situation at Newcastle United.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:14 am
Muto, in the final year of his contract at St James’s Park, is not in head coach Bruce’s plans for the coming season.
And the 29-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki.
Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle: “There was a possibility of a loan move, but whether that’ll materialise, I’m not so sure, because he’s only got a year left with us.
"We’ll see what happens in the next week or so.”