Steve Bruce at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Bruce addressed the summer transfer window after last night’s 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers.

The club, which was backed by more than 3,000 fans at the Keepmoat Stadium, is yet to sign a player this summer, and there’s growing impatience on Tyneside ahead of the new season.

However, Bruce – who hopes to re-sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock on loan – spoke about the need for “patience” after the Doncaster friendly.

Bruce also admitted that the club “doesn’t have a lot of money” to spend this summer.

“I think everybody knows how difficult it’s going to be,” said United’s head coach. “We haven’t got a lot of money. As managers, you always want players, and money to go and improve the team. That’s our job.

"But I don’t think I’m alone, I’ve never known it so quiet. We still have to be patient. We really have to wait for the huge big clubs – and I hope people take that the right way – to see what they do.

"It’s like Arsenal – what are they going to do? They’ve brought in two midfield players. That’s our starting point, with Joe, because, let’s be fair, he had an unbelievable three or four months with us.

"But there has to be a time where we know – is it going to be yes or no? We still have to be patient. It’s very difficult, but with not a lot of money swashing around, supporters know it’s going to be very difficult.

"We’re not going to be breaking any transfer records, that’s for sure, but I will do my utmost to make sure we do what we can. Let’s not forget, Joe was a loan signing last year, Jetro (Willems) the year before. Let’s use the market well and be creative.”

Bruce wants Arsenal to make a decision on Willock, 21, sooner rather than later.

“We’re only allowed two domestic loans, and we’re only allowed one from each club,” said Bruce.

“So, there has to come a time when there’s a cut-off, and we have to find out what’s happening. We’re still trying our utmost, whether it’s on loan or to buy him. We’re still trying.”

