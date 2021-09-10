Steve Bruce names returning Newcastle United player 'in contention' to face Manchester United

Darlow – who was hospitalised with Covid-19 in July – returned to training over the international break, and Bruce is considering fielding the 30-year-old against Manchester United tomorrow.

“Thankfully, he’s trained the last week, 10 days,” said United’s head coach. “There’s been a big improvement. He’s put himself in contention. We’re just pleased he’s back training with us and looks a bit more like himself.”

Freddie Woodman has played in goal so far this season. The 24-year-old has faced eight penalties in the club’s first four league and cup games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Darlow believes his experience has convinced more players at the club to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking on The Sports Desk podcast, Darlow said: "I think seeing how I was probably convinced them to go and get get it done.

"So it's tough, because everyone who isn't having it has their own reason, and sometimes it's hard to convince or go into deep conversation with your team-mates about getting vaccinated if they have a very good reason, and you can't force it upon people.”

Darlow hadn’t been vaccinated when he caught the virus around the time he attended Euro 2020 final.

Karl Darlow.

"I just thought it wouldn't have that massive effect on me if I did catch it," he said. "I think there are a lot of people that are thinking that way, (but) there are numerous cases now that are younger people, and, unfortunately, people aren’t recovering, and others are taking a substantial amount of time to come back.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.