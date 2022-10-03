Steve Bruce on brink at West Bromwich Albion as fans call for managerial change
Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is under intense pressure at West Bromwich Albion – after fans called for him to go in a newspaper poll.
Bruce’s side are 21st in the Championship table following a 3-2 home defeat to Swansea City at the weekend. And 90% of respondents to an Express and Star poll said it was time for Bruce to leave his post at The Hawthorns.
Bruce – who took over West Brom last season in February with the club sixth in the Championship – said he hadn’t had any assurances over his future after the Swansea defeat.
“I don't expect any reassurances,” said Bruce, who has a 26.7% win ratio at the club. I'll get on with the job, of what I've been given, and I'll try and turn it around as best I can. I'm still convinced that we will be able to do that, but, at the minute, it's tough.
"We've had a poor start, one win in 11 is nowhere near acceptable. I'm not going to give up yet."
Bruce left Newcastle last October following a winless start to the season which had left the club 19th in the Premier League.
Speaking in the summer, Bruce said: “I couldn’t finish my managerial career on what happened at Newcastle.
"I’d taken too much stick – I was being ridiculed. And there’s nothing worse.
“You can accept it if you’ve picked the wrong team, but I was being pulled to pieces because people were saying I couldn’t take a warm-up – that I’d given the players too many days off.”