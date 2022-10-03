News you can trust since 1849
Steve Bruce on brink at West Bromwich Albion as fans call for managerial change

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is under intense pressure at West Bromwich Albion – after fans called for him to go in a newspaper poll.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:25 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:26 am

Bruce’s side are 21st in the Championship table following a 3-2 home defeat to Swansea City at the weekend. And 90% of respondents to an Express and Star poll said it was time for Bruce to leave his post at The Hawthorns.

Bruce – who took over West Brom last season in February with the club sixth in the Championship – said he hadn’t had any assurances over his future after the Swansea defeat.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Steve Bruce.

“I don't expect any reassurances,” said Bruce, who has a 26.7% win ratio at the club. I'll get on with the job, of what I've been given, and I'll try and turn it around as best I can. I'm still convinced that we will be able to do that, but, at the minute, it's tough.

"We've had a poor start, one win in 11 is nowhere near acceptable. I'm not going to give up yet."

Bruce left Newcastle last October following a winless start to the season which had left the club 19th in the Premier League.

Speaking in the summer, Bruce said: “I couldn’t finish my managerial career on what happened at Newcastle.

"I’d taken too much stick – I was being ridiculed. And there’s nothing worse.

“You can accept it if you’ve picked the wrong team, but I was being pulled to pieces because people were saying I couldn’t take a warm-up – that I’d given the players too many days off.”

