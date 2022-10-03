The striker scored his third goal of the season on his comeback from injury in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Fulham.

READ MORE: Eddie Howe names unsung Newcastle United player who has ‘never let him down’

And the 30-year-old has signed a new two-year deal, with an option to extend, to bring him in line with the club’s top earners, according to The Athletic. The club, it’s claimed, also want Wilson to help develop its young forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson signed from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 in a £20million deal. The England international – who suffered a hamstring injury against Manchester City in August – returned from a five-game absence at Craven Cottage, where Miguel Almiron netted twice and Sean Longstaff also found the net.

Wilson’s return was timely, as head coach Eddie Howe – who also managed Wilson at Bournemouth – lost summer signing Alexander Isak to an injury during the international break.