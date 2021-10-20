Steve Bruce outstayed his welcome at Newcastle United with the side devoid of any identity under him

At any other ‘normal’ football club, Bruce wouldn’t have seen past March 20 when the Magpies were embarrassed by Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast.

When the full-time whistle blew at the Amex Stadium that night, Bruce had won just two of his previous 20 games and sat just two points above the relegation zone.

His position was simply untenable. But, of course, Newcastle were far from ordinary under Mike Ashley’s miserable 14-year ownership, and he was backed to the high heaven.

Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

While fans might be loathed to credit Bruce, he deserved praise for finishing last season with five wins in eight and avoiding relegation comfortably when it didn’t seem possible.

Bruce was also hung out to dry in the summer when only Joe Willock – the star behind United’s surge to 12th – was signed in the transfer window.

But he knew what he let himself in for when he accepted the job. And whatever happened behind the scenes, Bruce’s sole responsibility was always the team, their performances and results.

Unfortunately, the statistics were there for everyone to see and they told the brutal story that Bruce was not doing a “brilliant’ job”, despite what those on a certain radio station told you.

It’s no secret that Bruce wasn’t wanted from day one and faced an uphill task to win over supporters but despite the contrary, he was given a chance.

However, there was never an identity to Newcastle’s play. At times, it was an absolute free-for-all.

There was an acceptance of being peppered for 90 minutes and knick it late on. Chelsea at home proved that. But it didn’t matter who was the opponent.

His substitutions often made things worse, just ask Jetro Willems and Matt Ritchie. Overall, when Plan A didn’t work, Plan B felt non-existent.

Pundits argued ‘can you really complain when you’re winning’? Yes, you can. Especially when it was pretty apparent that such approach wasn’t sustainable.

Newcastle fans know their team more than anyone and saw the decline in results coming a mile off. Once the luck ran out – as silly as that may sound to outsiders – Bruce had no answer.

He kept United in the Premier League both campaigns, but last season was so worryingly scattered, however.

A bright start and end, but the middle was absolutely dire. That’s not enjoyable and Newcastle fans shouldn’t be forced to accept such mediocrity.

You could argue the strong finish was down to some kind of new manager bounce after the club itself made a huge song and dance about Graeme Jones’ arrival when he was unveiled as an assistant coach.

Bruce achieved what was asked of him by the former owner but as a proclaimed boyhood Newcastle fan, he should know better to at least try and inspire some hope like his predecessor.

Truth to be told, Bruce was handed better tools than the majority of his predecessors. In his first summer, the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton arrived for big money.

A year later, he convinced Ashley to fetch in Premier League experience – Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick joined.

He constantly spoke about matching the achievements of Rafa Benitez when realistically, he had the resources to better it.

In his two years on Tyneside, he failed to put his own stance on the squad. There was never confidence he would take it forward. There was never a clear plan.

By the end, he’d taken it backwards, arguably with better players, as Newcastle occupy 19th in the table without a win and whopping 19 goals conceded in their opening eight matches.

His off-field antics were just as painful. But before we get into that, it needs to be said that some of the abuse Bruce received was vile, none of which was justifiable.

Given the way football dominates our lives, it’s easy to forget the human side to it and there’s no doubt Bruce and his family have suffered terribly.

What was justifiable was the criticism from the local media but Bruce took it personally and he held a very abrasive attitude.

Supporters witnessed that week upon week as he often threw digs at ‘keyboard critics’, the ‘mighty Rafa’. Or insisting journalists should be ‘slapped by their bosses’.

Bruce outstayed his welcome but there’s no time like the present, and Newcastle fans can finally look forward to a new era.

It was a mini own goal by the new owners to put Bruce on the touchline against Tottenham Hotspur. They certainly did him no favours, even though it marked his 1,000th game as a manager.

The decision to put Graeme Jones interim charge should have been taken a week ago for the players and Bruce’s sake.

Further chants of “we want Brucie out” from corners of the ground made it an uncomfortable watch as he cut a defeated and emotional figure on the touchline.

Attention turns to a permanent appointment, a massive, massive decision for the new owners. Big name appointments will be rumoured but perhaps now is not the time for that.

The group of players, in their current form, is a car crash defensively and desperately need organising. Funnily enough, Benitez would have been perfect.

For Amanda Staveley & Co, there is no room for error, not least when relegation is a threat, even if they are two weeks into their tenure.

