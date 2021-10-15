Steve Bruce reacts to 'awful' pay-off question after keeping Newcastle United job
Steve Bruce has dismissed claims he’s holding out for a pay-off at Newcastle United.
Bruce will remain in charge for Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur, the club’s first since it changed hands last week in a “transformative” £300million deal 80%-funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. However, a managerial change is still expected at the club, which is 19th in the Premier League with three points from seven games.
Bruce, on a rolling contract at St James’s Park, is understood to entitled to an £8million pay-off.
Asked if he was holding out for compensation, the club’s head coach said: “That’s a really awful question to start with.
"It’s not all about money with me. Not at all. I want to be the manager of Newcastle, that’s not going to change. Who wouldn’t want to be, especially now? So, all I’m trying to do is focus on Sunday, get a result, see what happens after that.”