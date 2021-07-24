Steve Bruce.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters claimed early this year that he wanted a “timely” resolution to the dispute between the league and the club over a proposed £300million takeover by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley.

However, it was revealed on Monday that the arbitration hearing had been delayed until “early 2022”.

This has left the club in limbo ahead of the new season, and Bruce admitted after last night’s 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers that the club doesn’t not have much money to spend in the summer transfer window.

"With supporters like them, we all want, and I want, to improve us,” said United's head coach.

"We all wanted the takeover to happen, everybody, including the owner. If that’s what it takes for the club to move forward in the way they want it, then I understand totally as well. In the meantime, I’ll keep doing my utmost and keep bashing away at it, trying to improve us bit by bit. That’s all I can do.”

Asked if he had spoken with Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley about the takeover development, Bruce said: “I don’t think I need to have any discussions. It is what it is.

"I’ve had discussions with Lee, but I have discussions with Lee every day of the week. I’ll get on with my job the best I can. I know it’s frustrating for everybody, but I’ll keep bashing away.”

