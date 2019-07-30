Steve Bruce refuses to be drawn on Newcastle moves for duo
Steve Bruce refused to be drawn on transfer targets after watching his side beat Hibernian in their latest pre-season friendly.
Newcastle cruised to a 3-1 win at Easter Road thanks to goals from Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and captain Jamaal Lascelles.
New £40million signing Joelinton looked sharp alongside Miguel Almiron and grabbed his first goal in black and white after Stevie Mallan had given Hibs the lead, firing past Karl Darlow.
The Brazilian remains Newcastle’s only capture of the summer so far, with transfer chief Steve Nickson and managing director Lee Charnley still hoping to complete deals for other targets.
Newcastle are keen on Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin and PSG left-back Stanley NSoki but Bruce said he didn’t want to discuss individuals.
He said: “I’m never going to speak about any player until a deal is done. I really can’t comment on them.”