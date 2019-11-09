Steve Bruce reveals the area he wants to strengthen in January's transfer window

There is some money available to spend, though the club could first look at the loan market, and Bruce – who insisted that he had the final say on transfers after succeeding Rafa Benitez at the club – believes that the club is a “little short in midfield”.

“We have six centre-backs, three right-backs, but are a little bit short in midfield areas,” said United's head coach. “So we’ll have a little look at that, and you’re always looking to add that bit of quality, wherever it is, and see if we can add.”

Newcastle were yesterday linked with Granit Xhaka, who has been stripped of the captaincy at Arsenal. The midfielder could leave the club in January.