Shelvey sat out yesterday’s 1-0 pre-season defeat to non-league York City along with Javier Manquillo.

And Steve Bruce revealed after the game that the midfielder has a calf problem that could keep him out for some time.

“Jonjo hurt himself before pre-season doing running on his own,” said United's head coach. “He hurt his calf, so he’ll not be around for a while just yet.”

Joelinton – who has handed the No.9 shirt to Callum Wilson ahead of the new Premier League season – limped out of the York fixture with a thigh injury, but the problem is not thought to be serious.

Bruce said: “Well he wanted to carry on, which tells me that it’s not that serious, but it’s obviously a concern. We’ll not know until we scan him, and give the results out in the next couple of days.”