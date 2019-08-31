Steve Bruce reveals injury setback for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle – as Magpies front options look light
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has revealed Dwight Gayle’s first-team return is still some way off – with the striker awaiting results to see if he needs an operation to fix a calf problem.
Despite being just a week or so away from getting back involved with the main group this summer, the player has struggled to get over an issue, which flared up after his loan return from West Brom.
While Bruce hopes there is nothing ‘sinister’ about the issue, he admits to having concerns about the frontman’s problems.
“It’s just unfortunately when we think he’s getting better he feels it again,” revealed Bruce.
“He was in the gym the other day doing some strength work and he felt it again. He went yesterday. I will know a little bit more today. We hope for another opinion.
“As I said since I’ve walked through the door, I seen him in China on the last day training and I haven’t seen him since. So lets’ hope we can get him fit, Andy Carroll as well, but see what the new specialist has to say, see if there’s nothing more sinister.”
Bruce, who has just Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto fully fit, continued: “Dwight Gayle hardly missed a game for two years. We just thought at the time, typical, he’s got a calf strain. The last day in China we thought he was very, very close. Unfortunately twice now, three weeks ago he felt it again, and in the gym in mid-week he felt it again.”