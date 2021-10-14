Steve Bruce set to face media at Newcastle United following takeover in surprise development

Steve Bruce is set to face the media tomorrow amid uncertainty over his future at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:04 pm

The club’s head coach had been expected to lose his job following last week’s takeover. However, United today confirmed revealed that Bruce, appointed by former owner Mike Ashley two years ago, will hold a pre-match press conference tomorrow at 1.30pm ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bruce met Amanda Staveley, part of the investment group which has bought the club in a £300million deal, on Monday.

Speaking last week, Staveley said: “At the moment what we can say is that we’re very aware we’re sitting in the relegation zone, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the football club gets out of that position. We’ll make the decisions that need to be made.”

Steve Bruce.

The club is 19th in the Premier League table with three points from seven games.

