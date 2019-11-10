Federico Fernandez challenges Callum Wilson.

Goals from DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark gave Bruce’s side a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at St James’s Park yesterday.

And head coach Bruce said: “I thought Feddy, I understand because I’m a centre-back, was terrific.

“All of them. Dummy (Paul Dummett) you could see when he came on how we well he did. It was difficult after the first 25 minutes. The gaps were too big. The second half in particular we were better. We have six of them, I don’t think I will play them up front!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...