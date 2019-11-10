Steve Bruce singles out 'terrific' Newcastle United player
Steve Bruce hailed Federico Fernandez after Newcastle United moved up to 11th in the Premier League.
Goals from DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark gave Bruce’s side a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at St James’s Park yesterday.
And head coach Bruce said: “I thought Feddy, I understand because I’m a centre-back, was terrific.
“All of them. Dummy (Paul Dummett) you could see when he came on how we well he did. It was difficult after the first 25 minutes. The gaps were too big. The second half in particular we were better. We have six of them, I don’t think I will play them up front!”
On Clark, Bruce added: “The one thing you want is competition. Ciaran’s had to wait for his chance. He’s the perfect example. He works hard every day, and when you see someone like him hitting the winner from where few was six weeks ago, not even been travelling, is great.”