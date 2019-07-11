Steve Bruce will NOT be a 'cheap' option for Newcastle United
Newcastle United face a hefty compensation bill if they land Steve Bruce, according to a report.
The Sheffield Wednesday manager – who came close to getting the job in 2004 following the sacking of Sir Bobby Robson – is the favourite to succeed Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park.
It has been claimed that Newcastle would only have to pay £1million in compensation to secure the 58-year-old, who brushed off speculation linking him with his boyhood club in an interview with the Sheffield Star earlier this week.
However, The Sun report that the compensation figure is “much, more more” than that. It is claimed that United “won’t be able to do this cheaply”. The club has not paid compensation for a manager under Mike Ashley’s ownership.
Meanwhile, Bruce, a former Sunderland manager, and his Wednesday players yesterday returned from a pre-season training camp in Portugal.