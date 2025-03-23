Getty Images

Steve Bruce has hit back at former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle’s comments surrounding his tactics whilst in charge at St James’ Park.

Bruce spent two years as Newcastle United manager after replacing Rafa Benitez in the St James’ Park dugout. Under his watch, the Magpies twice secured Premier League safety but went winless in nine games at the beginning of his final season before being replaced by Eddie Howe.

Lots of criticism during Bruce’s time as manager of Newcastle United surrounded his tactical approach with the Magpies often seeming directionless both on and off the field. And former striker Gayle, has recently spoken very openly about his experiences during Bruce’s reign on Tyneside.

Dwight Gayle’s comments on Steve Bruce

Speaking to the Open Goal podcast earlier this week Gayle, who now plays for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, was critical Bruce’s approach to management whilst in charge of the Magpies and specifically highlighted a conversation between the pair ahead of their clash with Manchester City at the end of the 2019/20 campaign - one the Magpies would lose 5-0 in at the Etihad Stadium.

“You just get on with it but I’m sure a lot of players would have liked Rafa’s approach but as soon as someone comes in you try and adapt to it and try to get on with it. He (Bruce) was ok but I felt he didn’t spend enough time working on a lot of things with us. He tried to go game-by-game rather than trying to develop us as a team. We could have improved with a lot of things. Obviously, he didn’t do much on the training pitch but when the Saudi owners came in he stuck his boots on and had a whistle, he was like if I’m going, I’m going to run you into the ground so he’s just run us and he’s blowing the whistle and making it into a joke saying they’re over there watching you.

He continued: “I remember like some of the boys got chucked into the Man City shift, basically, we had like a three-game week, and I think the gaffer sort of chucked a few of the boys under the bus in terms of who had to play against Man City away. And me and Matty Ritchie were asking for tactical improvements for weeks or months or whatever.

“And then we come in at half-time, and I think we were 2-0 or 3-0 down, and he's like, ‘Boys, you keep asking for tactics – I don't do tactics! Just put your boots on and work hard’.”

Steve Bruce’s explosive response to Dwight Gayle comments

Bruce, who watched his Blackpool side defeat Northampton Town 2-0 at Sixfields on Saturday, was asked about those comments from his former striker. Bruce responded: “Is that the legendary Dwight Gayle, who missed the chance in the quarter-final against Manchester City (0-2 defeat in June 2020)?

“Is that the same Dwight Gayle? - Interesting.” Bruce told the Blackpool Gazette .

“I’ve been around the block a long long time. I’ve only managed 1,050 games but according to Dwight I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ll let other people make their minds up who are a bit more established than Dwight ever was.”