Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has reportedly turned down a potential move to West Ham this summer in a major boost for his reported suitors.

Gomes is expected to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer when his contract comes to an end. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise in Lille after moving to France from Manchester United back in 2020.

Gomes’ progress at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy even earned him a first ever England cap as he was named in all three of Lee Carsley’s squads during his time as interim manager. Despite missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s maiden Three Lions squad this month, Gomes remains someone that could feature for his country at next summer’s World Cup and will enter the summer window as one of Europe’s hottest properties.

West Ham’s Angel Gomes ‘interest’

Despite the summer window not opening for another few months, teams are beginning to shape their plans for what their squads will look like next season with the Hammers at the forefront in trying to get ahead of their rivals and plan for Graham Potter’s first full season as manager. According to the Guardian , Gomes is someone that the Hammers are keen on signing this summer, however, they have been hit with a major blow in their hopes of landing his signature.

They report that despite offering the midfielder a six-figure weekly salary, Gomes is expected to turn down the offer and keep his options open as the summer approaches. The Hammers also face a summer of transformation and may have to offload a few of their highest earners to ensure they are compliant with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Their lack of European football may also hamper their attempts to sign big-name players this summer. The Hammers currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with just nine games of the season left to play.

Newcastle United and Man Utd’s Gomes boost

If Gomes isn’t on his way to the London Stadium, then that could give Newcastle United and Manchester United a chance to swoop for the midfielder. Gomes rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, but made just ten appearances for the senior team before being allowed to join Lille on a free transfer five years ago.

The Red Devils’ financial situation has been well documented and whilst Gomes would be available on a free transfer, it’s likely that his wage demands will put pressure on the Old Trafford side to trim their current wage bill in order to be able to afford the midfielder. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move for Gomes, with TeamTalk recently reporting that the Magpies are in the mix for his signature.

The Carabao Cup champions have ten games of the season left to play and are in the mix to qualify for the Champions League - something that, if they can achieve it, will give them the edge over their Manchester rivals if there is a head-to-head negotiating battle for Gomes. Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Gomes this summer.